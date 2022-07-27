Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti, has undergone serious back surgery somewhere outside Nigeria

The former Ekiti governor who lost the 2018 gubernatorial election in his state to HIS successor, Kayode Fayemi, was seen in a video being attended to by foreign doctors and nurses in a hospital.

In the said clip, Fayose who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) looks very weak as he was taken to a seat.

The former governor underwent a back surgery (Photo: lindaikejiblogofficial)

It was gathered that the former governor sustained a back injury in 2018 which necessitated the surgery.

Reacting to the development, a special assistant on new media and publicity to Faysoe, Lere Olayinka, congratulated the former governor on the successful surgery.

Olayinka said:

“Fayose did two surgical operations in five months. Two major surgical operations within five months.

“One in February (Neck) and another one now (back). Results of the attack on him during the 2018 Ekiti governorship election. It can only be God. Soonest recovery Osokomole."

