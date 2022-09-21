Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has described the demise of Frederick Olayinka Otemuyiwa, chairman of Ondo east APC as a rude shock

The governor said he was one of the most dedicated members of the party in all ramifications

He, however, extended his condolence with the family and APC to seek comfort in the sight of God

Ondo, Akure - The chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo east local government area, Frederick Olayinka Otemuyiwa has tragically passed away, Legit.ng reports.

This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 20 by Olabode Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu described the late-Otemuyiwa as a devoted party man and one whose commitment was unquestionable. Photo: Olabode Richard Olatunde

As contained in the statement, Governor Akeredolu described the death of the APC stalwart as a huge great loss to the state and to the party.

The governor stated that Mr. Otemuyiwa was one of the party's most dedicated members and one who was committed to the affairs of the state and the party.

Governor Akeredolu said:

”The news of the death of the Chairman of our great party, the APC, in Ondo East, Hon. Frederick Olayinka Otemuyiwa came as a rude shock. He was one of the committed leaders of our party who has contributed immensely to the party’s progress and development.

“His sudden departure is painful. He was a core party man whose penchant for peace and unity was always very admirable. Undoubtedly, we have lost one of our great mobilisers. He will be sorely missed."

Governor Akeredolu condoles with family of late APC chairman

Akeredolu stated that his demise comes at a time when his vast knowledge and experience in party affairs were needed most as the party heads into the crucial 2023 general elections.

He, however, extended his heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased urging them to find comfort in God.

Governor Akeredolu said:

"Death is a respecter of nobody. The finality of death is a reality that is very hard to accept. We can only urge the family to take solace in the great work Otemuyiwa did while he was here with us."

The governor also urged the APC chapter in Ondo state to be strong following the loss of one of their top comrades, as prayed for the late Otemuyiwa to rest well eternally in the bosom of God.

