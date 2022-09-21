A series of not-so-palatable events culminated in the decision of some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to dump Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council during a meeting on Tuesday, September 20.

It is a known fact these PDP bigwigs who are clearly on the side of Governor Nyesom Wike want Iyorchia Ayu to step down as the party's national chairman.

PDP has some lingering issues dividing it (Photo: @royaltyuso)

But there are other unresolved issues that were brought up in a statement containing resolutions reached by Wike's allies in the Tuesday meeting.

PDP's lingering division

In the said statement read by Olubode George, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, it was stated that for a long time the party's conflict resolution mechanism put in place since its inception has not carried out its function.

Bode mentioned:

“We resolve that we are deeply concerned by the division in our party. We are aware that over the years our party has developed conflict resolution mechanisms that guarantee inclusiveness."

PDP's major error

Connected to this, the PDP chieftain noted that publishing a list of members of the campaign council was more like putting the cart before the horse.

For him, the leadership's first step should have been to resolve the pending issues (one of which is perceived tribalism) and close the widening ranks within the party.

His words:

"The published presidential campaign council list translates to putting the cat before the horse. The pertinent issue remains the resolution of the leadership which is a departure of “Senator Iyorchia Ayu must resign as the National Chairman of the party for an acting Chairman of the Southern Nigerian extraction to emerge and lead the party on the national campaign.

“Consequently, we resolve not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.”

Alleged secrecy on Ayu's part

Moreover, a senator of the PDP, Jonah Jang, accused Ayu of working secretly with some top members before the presidential primary to shortchange other aspirants.

Jang recalled that Ayu at a point described Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto as the hero of the primary because he stepped down for Atiku.

According to him:

“For a National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to go and embrace Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tanbuwal, calling him the hero of the convention meant that there was a private arrangement that was done with Tambuwal to shortchange other contestants including Governor Wike.

“Here was a referee, who helped one of his sides to score a goal and then blew the whistle. This is not what we formed the PDP to do for Nigerians. Therefore, we unequivocally ask that Ayu must step down.”

Need for restructuring in PDP

On his part, a former minister of information and national orientation, Jerry Gana, pointed out that for the PDP to ever dream of restructuring Nigeria, it must first look inward and start from there.

In Gana's opinion, restructuring the PDP begins with effecting Ayu's resignation.

He said:

“You cannot build on a faulty foundation. This call for the chairman to step down or resign is not because any of us is aggrieved but because we believe it is important to ensure a just, fair, principled, and constitutional structure for the party. If we want to restructure Nigeria, we should have the courage to restructure our party."

2023: Ayu became PDP boss through back door? Fresh allegation springs up

Meanwhile, more allegations continued to be heaped on Ayu.

A source in the opposition party who spoke with Nigerian Tribune has made some yet-to-be-confirmed revelations about how Ayu attained his office, which he had been asked to vacate by members of Wike's camp for peace to have its way.

The source noted that Governor Samuel is one of those in support of Wike because the former was particularly instrumental to Ayu's emergence as the party's chairman.

