David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has been able to make the final list of senatorial candidates in the state after the controversy that trailed his emergence

The governor had contested for the APC presidential ticket but lost to Bola Tinubu in the party's primary

However, his brother, Austin, who had earlier won the senatorial ticket, stepped down for him, and another primary was conducted where he won unopposed, but INEC did not publish his name in June

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The governor of Ebonyi state and chairman of the southeast governors’ forum, David Umahi, has finally made the list of the state’s senatorial candidates in 2023.

The list includes a former governor in the state, Sam Egwu and an ex-member of the house of representatives, Linus Okorie, The Nation reported.

Umahi finally makes INEC list to contest senator Photo Credit: David Umahi

Source: Facebook

Why Umahi's name was not first published as APC candidate?

Umahi’s name was not included in the candidates’ list released in June over the controversy that trailed his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the election.

The governor had contested for the party’s presidential ticket but lost to Bola Tinubu, while his younger brother, Austin, won the party’s Ebonyi south senatorial primary in May.

However, Austin stepped down for his elder brother, leading to a rerun primary, where the governor contested unopposed.

However, in June, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not list his name as the candidate while leaving the position vacant.

Why did Umahi drag INEC to court?

The governor challenged the electoral commission in court, asking the federal high court to compel the electoral body to accept his name as the candidate of the party.

The runner-up to the first primary, Ann Agom-Eze, also joined the suit and asked the court to recognise her as the party’s candidate.

Justice Fatun Riman, in his ruling, however, ordered another primary with Agom Eze and any other interested fresh candidates allowed to participate.

But the APC in Ebonyi obtained an order from the Federal High Court to go ahead with the primary, participate which Mr Umahi won even as the matter at the appeal court is still on.

