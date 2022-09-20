The members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seem unhappy over the leadership style of the party in recent times

This is evident in their displeasure as they cross carpet to other political parties citing internal party crisis and personal interest

Recent of the defection string is the former local government chairmen who served under Sen. Ibikunle Amosun but on Monday, dumped the APC for the opposition PDP

The presidential ambition of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has received yet another major boost, a few months before the 2023 general elections.

This time around, Former local government chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who served under Senator Ibikunle Amosun dumped the APC on Monday, September 19 for the opposition PDP.

APC chieftains dump the ruling party for PDP in Ogun state, a few months before the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Rivers Mirror made this known in a post shared on its Facebook page in the early hours of Tuesday, September 20 and wrote:

"Former APC Chairmen Defect To PDP.

"Former local government chairmen 2016-2019 join PDP, pledge to work for PDP's victory.

"The former chairmen who served under Sen. Ibikunle Amosun dumped the APC yesterday, 19 September, for the PDP."

APC chieftain and his supporter dump party in Kwara state

In a similar development, an APC strong stakeholder from Lafiagi, Edu Local Government, Alhaji MT Mamman, has dumped the ruling party for the PDP.

Mamman decamped to the PDP to 'support Kwara North for Governor 2023 Agenda," Rivers Mirror also reported.

The party chieftain shared a letter to back his new move.

Amaechi's strongest ally dumps party over Wike's alliance with APC leaders

In another report, Chris Finebone has dumped the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Finebone, an ally of the former minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, made the announcement on Friday, August 12.

Following his defection from the APC to the PDP, Finebone has visited Governor Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence.

