Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa state has a case to answer at the Federal High Court, Abuja

This is what the court told Lamido on Monday, September 19, when it struck his suit challenging EFCC's prosecution

In its ruling on Monday, the court, through Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, insisted that Lamido must be tried over alleged N712 million fraud

Abuja - A suit from Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa, challenging his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) over alleged N712 million fraud has been voided.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, September 19, threw out Lamido's application on the grounds that it lacked merit, Daily Nigerian reports.

Lamido is facing a 37-count charge (Photo: Sule Lamido)

In the ruling delivered by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday, the court noted that the former governor has a case to answer.

Justice Ojukwu upheld the EFCC’s lawsuit which claimed that Lamido and his alleged accomplices should be tried in court.

Having said this, the court also ordered him to open his defence on November 8 to 11, which are the dates to which the case has been adjourned.

Lamido is standing trial, alongside two of his sons: Aminu Sule Lamido, Mustapha Sule Lamido, his business associate, Aminu Wada Abubakar, and four companies: Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited, Bamaina Aluminium Limited, Speeds International Limited, and Batholomew Darlignton Agoha in a 37-count charge related to money laundering to the tune of N712,008,035.

Implication for Atiku Abubakar

Lamido happens to be one of the strongest allies of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This development might come across as a major setback for Atiku's presidential ambition as Lamido will now be more focused on his court case than on backing the former vice president.

