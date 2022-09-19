FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that a federal high court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu (APC) and Peter Obi (Labour Party).

The Nation reported that the verdict was issued by Justice Donatus Okorowo who held that the suit was alien to the Nigerian legal system and laced with the inappropriate court process.

The federal high court verdicts mean the trio of Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, and Peter Obi will be contesting the 2023 presidency. Photo: Guardian

Source: Facebook

According to the judge, cases of that nature could not be entertained by the court as it does not present any reasonable cause of action.

Justice Okorowo said:

“When a court finds out that a suit is an abuse of court process, the court has the right to dismiss it."

As contained in the report by TheCable, the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022 is praying for the court to issue a judgment that will compel INEC to declare the running mates of Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi as illegal.

The duo before now had presented different names (Kabiru Masari, (APC), and Doyin Okupe (LP)) as placeholder running mates.

Subsequently, the duo replaced its placeholder candidates with Sen. Kashim Shettima and Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed respectively.

According to the Daily Independent, this move prompted the suit filed by the PDP urging the court to disqualify Tinubu and Obi or enter the 2023 presidential election with their placeholder running mates.

In the originating summons with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022, the PDP sought an order barring the INEC from replacing the running mates of Tinubu and Obi.

