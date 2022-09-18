The Bola Tinubu APC presidential campaign council has gotten a new addition to its ranks ahead of the 2023 general election

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state became the latest addition to the ranks of Tinibu's campaign team

The radical Governor Bello was appointed the national youth coordinator of the Tinubu campaign council

The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fortified his campaign ranks with the appointment of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as the national youth coordinator for his campaign council, TheCable reported.

The prolific appointment of the radical Governor Bello was made known in a letter signed by Bola Tinubu.

Governor Yahaya Bello will lead the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council in the capacity of national youth coordinator. Photo: Governor Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

As contained in the letter, Tinubu was full of confidence that the young governor will deliver on his duties to help APC secure victory in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Tinubu said:

“By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council."

The APC stalwart noted that Governor Bello ticks all the necessary box that qualifies him for the appointment while he also praised his political journey and achievements over the years.

He described Governor Bello as one who has proven his mettle as a leader and a devoted party member.

Tinubu said:

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians. We wish you God’s speed and guidance.

“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”

Governor Bello accepts Tinubu's appointment

Governor Bello in his response to the appointment pledged his allegiance and commitment to Tinubu and the APC stating that he will deliver on his duty.

He described Tinubu as a transformational leader with exemplary traits that have placed him above his peers.

Governor Bello said:

"My own aspirations for a Nigeria that is Secure, United and Prosperous,” he wrote."

Source: Legit.ng