The PDP is yet to conclude to give a satisfactory position on its efforts to reconcile aggrieved members

Even the PDP's BoT chairman, Adolphus Wabara, said on Sunday, September that he can't say the party has made progress on this so far

Wabara, however, noted that the PDP leadership is still making effort to calm strained nerves and make sure peace reigns

Adolphus Wabara, the new chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made a sincere submission on efforts to reunite aggrieved members.

Wabara who spoke with Punch on Sunday, September 18, noted that the PDP is still making moves to close the gaps within its ranks after the last presidential primary that produced Atiku Abubakar.

Wabara said the PDP will eventually make peace reign within its ranks (Photo: @DrEmekakalu)

Source: Twitter

According to Wabara, executive members of the party met a former minister of information and orientation, Prof Jerry Gana, on Sunday, adding that on Monday, September 19, they will meet with Governor Samuel Ortom in Benue.

In the course of his conversation with journalists on the preparations for the 2023 general elections, the former Senate president admitted that he cannot say for now that the PDP is making progress.

However, Wabara said the leadership of the party will do its utmost to calm all frayed nerves and make peace eventually.

His words:

“We will soothe aggrieved nerves and come up with something that will be acceptable to everyone.

“After we met with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, I won’t say we are making progress but we are talking to our governors and the parties concerned.

"We should give and take, and pacify but because I have not reported to the BoT members, I can’t make a categorical statement. We have to talk to our members and whatever we come up with will be the position of the BoT.”

PDP crisis: Atiku, Wike, Ayu to end beef, BoT chairman explains

Meanwhile, Wabara said he was confident that the ongoing crisis in the party will be resolved in soon.

The opposition party had been in a heated crisis since the conclusion of its national convention and primary election which saw the emergence of Atiku as the presidential flag bearer of the party.

Antecedents of PDP crisis

It will be further recalled that the feud in the party escalated when the presidential candidate shunned the recommendation of the national working committee (NWC) to select Governor Nyesom Wike as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Source: Legit.ng