Another major endorsement has been issued on behalf of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The call for his resignation has recently reached a fever pitch with powerful party stalwarts pushing for it to happen

Meanwhile, Ayu has been receiving support recently with Yemi Arokodare, an ex-lawmaker being the latest to key in for him

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the call for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, more and more endorsements have begun to pour in for the embattled party leader.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state have vehemently made their position clear stating that they want Ayu to vacate his seat to complete the last phase of restructuring in the party.

Governor Seyi Makinde during a stakeholder meeting with Atiku reiterated that Senator Ayu must vacate the PDP chairmanship seat. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

According to Punch newspaper, the submissions of these two governors were greatly opposed by a former parliamentarian of the national assembly, Yemi Arokodare.

The former parliamentarian urged the embattled PDP national chairman to remain in office until the completion of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathered Arokodare made this call via a statement issued on Sunday, September 18 with the title; We Must Be United to Win 2023 General Election – PDP South West Parliamentarians Forum Counsels…Wants Ayu to Stay Till After Polls.’

Arokodare lauds Atiku, Makinde consolidation meeting

Arokodare who coordinates the forum extended its gratitude to the presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his recent visit to Oyo state to consolidate with the southwestern block of the party in preparation for the 2023 elections.

He also thanked Governor Makinde for his warm reception in receiving the presidential candidate and other stakeholders who were present at the crucial meeting.

Arokodare said:

“We wish to appeal to all the South-West leaders to tarry a bit on their request that the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, should step down as part of measures to address the lingering crisis in the party.”

Showing concern over the ongoing crisis, Arokodare stated that PDP will become vulnerable if does not put an end to its internal problems.

He, however, acknowledged the need for balance and equity within the ranks of the party but appealed to the party heavyweights to allow restructuring to take place after the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Big blow as Arewa group dumps Atiku, endorses Tinubu

In another development, the combined group of Arewa communities in the six southwest states have endorsed the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The leader of the group, Sa’adu Yusuf Dandare, promises a door-to-door campaign for Tinubu at the inaugural meeting of the southwest Arewa.

The group endorsement came at a time when the strong opponent of Tinubu is one of the leaders of the Arewa in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng