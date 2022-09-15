Three former Nigerian leaders, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Badamasi Babangida (IBB), and Abdulsalami Abubakar were in Niger state on Thursday, September 15

According to Jonathan, he visited his predecessors, Babangida and Abdulsalami, on a regular visit

Jonathan disclosed to journalists that he came to visit Abdulsalami who just returned from a medical trip abroad

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan met with erstwhile military heads of state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Niger seperately on Thursday, September 15.

Vanguard reports that Jonathan met with IBB and Abdulsalami in their residences in Minna, the state capital.

GEJ said the visit was a regular one (Photo: Goodluck Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

Speaking with journalists on the visit, the former president said it was a regular one, adding that it was necessary in the case of Abdulsalami as he just returned from a medical trip abroad.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The visit is just the normal regular one especially being the youngest of all the former leaders.

“It is also an opportunity for me to visit General Abdusalami Abubakar who has just come back from a treatment abroad and also took time to visit General Babangida."

Speaking on the visit on Thursday, Jonathan wrote on his Facenbook page:

"I am pleased to have visited my elder brothers, Excellencies President Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, today."

2023: Former President Jonathan sends strong message to Nigerians, tells them 1 major thing to do

Meanwhile, Jonathan had advised Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the prevailing circumstances, but to use the opportunity provided by the current political cycle to take decisions that would help renew hope, restore what had been lost and rebuild the country.

Jonathan made this assertion in his keynote speech at the memorial lecture in honour of late Edo businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo in Abuja on Saturday, August 13.

He said Nigerians should get ready to be wooed at campaign grounds by various politicians seeking different offices, but their thoughts should be beyond 2023.

Jonathan sends message to Nigerians

He urged the citizens to be concerned about Nigeria and the kind of leadership it deserves now and in the future to ensure that the country assumes its rightful place among the comity of nations.

Source: Legit.ng