Clerics under the National Inter-Faith Movement have called for the investigation and arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi by relevant security agencies in Nigeria.

The call by the clerics was made on Thursday, September 15, via a statement signed by NIM's national president, Reverend Amos Adah, and seen by Legit.ng.

Clerics across the country have called for an investigation into the activities of Tukur Mamu's ally, Sheikh Gumi. Photo: BBC, Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Adah's statement follows the arrest of Tukur Mamu, the publisher of Desert Herald by the State Security Services in Cairo, Egpyt.

Mamu, a close ally to Gumi has been involved in facilitating the release of victims of the March 28, Kaduna-bound train attack by terrorists in the area.

However, NIM's president said that Gumi must explain his relationship with the bandits, especially following the arrest of his media consultant and ally.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adah also alleged that some level of peace has returned to the northwest region of the country, since the arrest of Mamu by the SSS.

His words:

"We have followed with keen interest the investigation and arrest of Mamu by the DSS. We must say that this proves that our security agencies are working without many words.

"The DSS also acted timely to take Mamu to court. This is a smart move in the right direction. Any individual or group who has decided to unleash anguish on fellow humans must be made to pay.

"On behalf of other Christian leaders in Kaduna and the entire northwest who have suffered from bandits, we say thank you to the intelligence community."

The statement further urged the SSS to take a step further by arresting Gumi as there is the possibility that Mamu could have been working based on his instructions.

Adah added:

"If there is evidence to tie down Mamu, certainly there will be more linked to his master, Gumi. Thus we charge our gallant officers to take the next brave step to arrest and prosecute Gumi.

“Consequently, we demand the immediate arrest and interrogation of Gumi who, by now, should be a person of interest to all intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

"He must tell Nigerians all he knows about the attack on the train which led to the death and kidnap of countless citizens from whom large sums were collected as ransom."

SSS gets court order to detain Tukur Mamu for longer days, details emerge

The publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, would be detained for 60 days, a Federal High Court has ruled.

The court presided by Justice Nkeonye Maha granted a prayer made by the secret police over the investigation on Mamu on Tuesday, September 13.

According to the ruling of the court, Mamu would be held by the SSS for 60 days to allow the secret police to conclude its investigation

Kaduna terrorists' negotiator: DSS issues strong statement over Tukur Mamu's detention, gives Key reasons

The SSS had announced that the outcome of the investigation into some of the activities of Tukur Mamu, the publisher negotiating the release of abducted Kaduna train victims is mind-boggling.

The secret police in a statement also urged the public to desist from making comments regarding the arrest and detention of Mamu.

According to the SSS, the service will not be distracted from doing its job which is the ultimate protection of the people.

Source: Legit.ng