The arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's aide, Tukur Mamu won't in anyway affect the release of the remaining Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims in captivity, the federal government says

The government maintained that Mamu is not the only one involved in the negotiations, rather there are other people involved, who are working to ensure the abductees return to their families soon

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS), stated earlier that the Nigerian government made the request that led to the arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's aide, Tukur Mamu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The federal government has said that the arrest of Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald newspaper, won’t stop negotiations for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

Mamu is an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, who has been involved in negotiations for the release of the passengers who were abducted during an attack on a train in March 2022.

Police Affairs minister, Mohammed Dingyadi, Tukur Mamu's arrest, won't stop the ongoing efforts by FG to free the abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The minister of police affairs opens up on the release of the remaining victims of Abuja train attack

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, September 15, after a national security council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, Muhammad Dingyadi, minister of police affairs, said there are other people involved in the negotiations, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dingyadi said:

“Efforts are ongoing to have all Nigerians in the captivity of either kidnappers or bandits and we are not sparing anything to get them released.”

Earlier, the court gave the DSS, go ahead to detain Mamu for 60 days

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, September 13, a federal high court in Abuja gave the DSS the go-ahead to detain the publisher for 60 more days.

Tukur Mamu: After arrest, repatriation, DSS raids negotiator's house, seizes properties, documents

Department of State Services (DSS) Officers invaded the Kaduna residence of arrested terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, in the early hours of Thursday, September 8.

Daily Trust reports that a witness said the operatives came in about 20 vehicles for the operation.

The witness said:

“They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document which they did not read before the officers took it back."

Tukur Mamu: "I'm not afraid of DSS"

Recall that Mamu who was detained in Egypt on the order of the federal government spoke on his arrest.

Mamu, in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, September 7, revealed that he was detained by Egyptian authorities in Cairo on his way to Sauda Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu, who boasted that he was not afraid of the DSS, was certain that security agents are waiting to take him into custody in Kano state when he arrives in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng