The demand for the removal of the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has become a major concern of some aggrieved party members and the demand of others

In fact, on Wednesday, When Atiku Abubakar visited Governor Deyi Makinde, he insisted that the Ayu must be sacked but Atiku noted that such a move is achievable

In reaction, the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu urged the aggrieved party faithful to focus on the task ahead in 2023 rather than on Ayu's removal

Fresh demands by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, have been overtaken by events and should not be the subject of discussion, spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu, said on Wednesday, September 14.

According to him, since PDP has a law, it should be followed and not thrown away as if it is a party not governed by law.

Atiku Abubakar's camp says Dr. Iyorchia Ayu's removal is unrealistic. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Twitter

Aniagwu, who is also Delta state commissioner for information, made this disclosure in an interview with The Punch.

Atiku's camp speaks further on Ayu's removal

He was responding to questions on the meeting between Atiku and Makinde, where the governor insisted on the resignation of Ayu, even though the National Executive Committee has passed a vote of confidence on him.

Aniagwu was also asked why Atiku, presidential candidate of PDP has not responded to the demand by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for the exit of Ayu, more than two weeks after he had promised to act in that regard.

He said:

“I am sure that the NEC of the party has resolved those issues particularly within the provisions of the law. And before now, a statement was issued where the presidential candidate also addressed a number of those issues.

“Ayu’s going has been overtaken by events. It is something that has already been addressed.”

Atiku reveals what will happen to PDP if Ayu is removed as party's national chairman

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party may lose the trust of Nigerians should it heed the call to remove its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The former vice president's position was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, and made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 14.

Atiku said this was because removing Ayu and tinkering with the composition of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) would be a breach of the party’s constitution.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

