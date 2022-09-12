Governor Wike has lambasted his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, over the latter's comment at at the funeral of a traditional ruler, Alabo Graham-Douglas, in Rivers state

The Rivers state governor described Amaechi as a “total failure”, threatening to expose the former minister

Wike also accused Amaechi of blocking the infrastructure that is supposed to go to Rivers state when he was the transport minister

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has rebuked his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, describing the former minister of transportation as a “total failure” who no longer has access to the Aso Villa in Abuja.

The Rivers state governor also warned Amaechi not to make any further comments about his government, else he "will say more things", Channels TV reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike rebuked Rotimi Amaechi, describing the former minister of transportation as a “total failure”. Photo credits: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Wike said this as he commissioned a remodeled former RivBank Building in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“This should be the last time that you (Amaechi) will talk about this state because you are a total failure as far as this state is concerned. A total failure. Even what is supposed to come to us, you blocked it but we didn’t bother.

“You think you will not finish as a minister, you have left. I hear he can’t even enter Villa now. All those periods you intimidated police people, and army people are over. You use to tell them, ‘The President is angry with you’. Now, go and tell them,” Wike said.

What prompted Wike's reaction

Amaechi had on Saturday, September 11, taken a swipe at Governor Wike at the funeral of a traditional ruler, Alabo Graham-Douglas, in the Akuku Toru local government area of the state.

The former minister had knocked Wike, who was absent at the funeral, saying he thought the state government would take responsibility for everything concerning the Kalabari chief and recognise him.

However, Wike on Monday, replied Amaechi, saying he chose to stay away from the burial because it was politicised.

The governor went on to detail what his administration did for the traditional ruler while he was alive.

Wike's strong statement against Amaechi comes amid speculations that the Rivers state governor may work for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

