The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that its operatives from the Benin Zonal Command, on Tuesday, September 13, arrested two owners of yahoo schools and seven other suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo state.

Disclosing this in a terse statement made available to the press on Thursday, September 15, the anti-graft agency noted that two of the arrested suspects run Internet Fraud Coaching Centre (a.k.a HK) in Benin City, The Punch reported.

EFCC said:

"The yahoo school owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their “students” were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission."

Names of the other suspects, the students of the schools revealed

The commission named;

Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip as the seven other suspects.

Items recovered

Items recovered from the suspects according to the Commission include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.

