The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, September 8, made 11 new appointments in the Lagos State Public Service.

Confirming the appointments the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said those who have been appointed into key positions in the state got them on merit.

Muri-Okunola in a statement said the governor appointed two new Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries and nine Permanent Secretaries.

He also said appointees were selected from the pool of qualified candidates, a sequel to the executive development and screening exercise for eligible directors.

The screening according to Muri-Okunola took place in April 2022.

Full list of the appointees is below:

1. Osinaike Olusegun Olawale from Education District IV

2. Oyetola Idowu Olufunke, Education District III

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are

3. Oyegbola Olasunkanmi Mopileola, who was formerly Director, Administration & Human Resource, Public Service Office.

4. Dawodu Kikelomo Arinola, formerly Director, Finance & Accounts, Ministry of Transportation

5. Toriola Abdulhafis Gbolahan, formerly Director, Mechanical, Ministry of Transportation. Toriola was also a former boss of the Lagos Vehicle Inspection Unit.

6. Abidakun Olubusola Ajibola, formerly Director, Administration & Human Resource, Ministry of Health

7. Aina Ololade Olasupo, formerly Director, Administration & Human Resource, Office of Establishments and Training.

8. Kasunmu Ibilola Olufolake, formerly General Manager, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency

9. Sogunle Michael Olumide, formerly Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Information & Strategy

10: Sotire Oluwole Olumide, formerly Director, Civil, Ministry of Housing

11. Obajomo Ibrahim Amodu, formerly Director, Planning, Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget.

Muri-Okunola also expressed confidence that the new appointees possess the qualities, competencies and experience required to serve as permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

In addition, the head of office said that the appointments of the nine permanent secretaries are with immediate effect the swearing-in ceremony for all the appointees would take place on Friday, September 9.

He also said that the deployments of all the new appointees would be announced in due course.

