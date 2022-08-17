Some students who had just completed their West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination have drowned on a Lagos beach

The management of Elegushi Beach said the students were earlier warned to stay away from the dangerous area of the water

According to the management, the students went away from the area they were chased from and to another dangerous location

Four students who went on a celebration spree at the Elegushi Beach, in the Lekki area of Lagos State have died.

The Punch reports that the students were celebrating the completion of the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination on Tuesday, August 16, when they drowned on the beach.

Some students who had just completed their WASSCE have drowned on the Elegushi beach in Lagos state.

Source: Original

Identified as students of the Kuramo Senior College, Lekki, it was gathered that a total of 10 secondary school leavers, aged between 14 and 15, went to swim at the beach in celebration of the successful completion of their WASSCE.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Elegushi Beach Management, Chief Ayuba Elegushi, stated that the students were not properly registered.

According to Elegusi, the incident happened at an unmanned section of the beach that is usually not open to the public.

A statement shared by the beach management spokesperson said officials had earlier sent the students away from the area in which they wanted to swim in but they managed to go to another area.

His words:

"Then, they went to another place that was not for the public at all. It was the child of our kinsman, Abass, who took them from school to the beach and those kids followed him.

“They did not pay any gate fee to access the beach. Abass used the leverage that he was one of us to take them through another place.”

Efforts put in by the beach officials to save the students

Further speaking of efforts made by the beach authorities to save the students, Elegushi confirmed that when the victims raised alarm as the water swept them away, some lifeguards dived into the beach.

He added that the guards only managed to save six out of four of the students who were drowning at the time.

He said:

“Out of the six that were rescued, some escaped by the time we got there. We were able to arrest two of them and we took them to the Jakande Police Station.

“As of now, there are still four missing as our seamen have not been able to bring them out of the water. We have informed their parents and they have come to the police station.

“Abass is one of the missing kids. There is another boy we have not identified and two other girls."

Elegushi also highlighted how the surviving students in their respective statements narrated that there were indeed chased away from the dangerous area before Abbas told them he could take them to another part of the beach.

According to Elegushi, the kids followed Abbas to another area of the beach where no one could see them.

Police react to the incident

In a reaction to the unfortunate incident, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos state said an investigation on the matter is ongoing.

His words:

“The teenagers were from Kuramo Senior College, Lekki. Four of them are missing. They are two males and two females. Efforts are on to recover their bodies. We have yet to meet with the parents of the victims.”

