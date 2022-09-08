FCT, Abuja - The majority of the PDP governors were conspicuously absent as loyalists of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, dominated the national caucus meeting held on Wednesday evening, September 7, in Abuja.

At the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, the venue of the meeting in Abuja, were former Vice President Namadi Sambo; PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido and former Niger governor Babangida Aliyu.

Governors Wike, Ikpeazu and others shunned the PDP national caucus meeting as internal crisis tears the party apart. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Also in attendance were former Police Affairs Minister Adamu Maina Waziri and former Kaduna Governor Ahmed Makarfi.

Others at the meeting were former Zamfara Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau; Board of Trustees (BoT Chairman Senator Walid Jibrin; BoT Secretary Senator Adolphus Wabara and former Deputy National Chairman (South) Chief Olabode George.

Only three of the 13 PDP Governors attended the meeting, according to The Nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They are:

Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto state)

Duoye Diri (Bayelsa state)

Bala Mohammed (Bauchi state).

Three other Governors were represented by their deputies. They are:

Samuel Ortom (Benue state)

Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa state)

Godwin Obaseki (Edo state)

The deputy governors in attendance were Benson Abounu (Benue); Martins Babale (Adamawa) and Philip Shuaibu (Edo) respectively.

The governors absent at the meeting

Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers state)

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo state)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state)

Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom state)

Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta state)

While Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, and Ugwuanyi may have stayed away due to their grievances with the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, it was not clear while Governors Okowa, the vice presidential candidate, and Emmanuel were absent.

Ayu sacked or survives? PDP speaks after national caucus meeting, announces next step

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, presided over the party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday night, September 7, in Abuja.

The development was an indication that the dark cloud hanging over his job might have been lifted, at least for now.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the party will announce members of the presidential campaign council on Thursday, September 8.

Source: Legit.ng