INEC has finally opened a portal for the recruitment of ad hoc staff ahead of the 2023 general elections

The electoral commission made this announcement on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, September 7

The portal which will be opened on Wednesday, September 14, will end on Wednesday, November 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun recruitment of ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released Wednesday, September 7, on its official Facebook page, the electoral commission called on eligible Nigerians to visit its portal.

Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement on Wednesday, September 7

The statement read:

“The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

“To this end the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 30th November, 2022."

