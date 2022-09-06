Medical doctors and health workers in Nigeria have pledged to throw their weight behind the 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer.

Vanguard reports that no fewer than 38,000 medical doctors and health workers said there would ensure 25 million votes are mobilised for the former governor of Anambra state.

The doctors and health workers confirmed that they would mobilise the millions of votes through free nationwide medical outreach programmes.

Doctors and nurses in Nigeria have vowed to mobilise 25 million votes for Peter Obi. Photo: Peter Obi

According to the health practitioners, the outreach would take place at the grassroots level under the aegis of Docs and Medics for Peter Obi.

Dr Uche Uzoukwu, the convener for Docs and Medics for Peter Obi while speaking at the Labour Party's campaign council in Abuja, noted that 25 million votes will be gathered for the LP's flag bearer.

He said:

"Nurses, doctors and pharmacists are coming together under the name docs and medics for Peter Obi. Politics is a game of numbers and everyone is important. Therefore, 11,000 doctors, 27,000 medics have come together and have formed even state groups.

“We are reaching out to the local governments and have moved down to the wards and leaders have been inaugurated.

"We are moving down to the polling units and have 500,000 to grow and encourage them to get in touch with 50 people as the attend to patients. With this, we can have 25 million votes."

Uzoukwu while making a presentation of the working tools by three support groups for Obi said nurses and doctors are coming together for the former governor.

His words:

“We want to deliver 25 million votes, by giving a right to life and to be well, the votes can be gathered. Medical outreaches have been in place and are still being used.

"Community members at the outreaches are encouraged to vote Peter Obi with a promise that the exercise will continue once Labour Party wins."

