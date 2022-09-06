The recent suggestions that Governor Hope Uzodimma made anti-Igbo presidency comments have been dismissed by his media aide

Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, the Director-General of the Hope New Media Center, says the opposition in Imo planted the story in the media

The media aide noted that Governor Uzodimma has been in the forefront of the campaign and pursuit for the in inclusiveness of Ndi Igbo in national affairs

Owerri - Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, the Director-General of the Hope New Media Center, says Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been subjected to intense smear campaign by desperate opposition elements in the southeast state.

Oseni Rufai, Arise TV journalist, had accused Governor Uzodimma of making anti-Igbo presidency comments in a speech recently.

Ihunanya says Uzodimma's comments on Igbo presidency have always been for the political upliftment of the southeast. Photo credit: Imo state government

However, Rufai swiftly retracted his statement and aired the actual speech by Governor Uzodimma.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 6, Ihunanya stated that it is a sinful act for any right-thinking human being to insinuate that Governor Uzodimma would make anti-Igbo presidency comments, either in private or public discussions.

His words:

“Governor Uzodimma has been in the forefront of the campaign and pursuit for the in inclusiveness of Ndi Igbo (both in administration and infrastructural development) in the national affairs.

“Governor Uzodimma's position on the Igbo presidency and unity of the nation is very conspicuous and has been, right from his days in the Senate.

“In his recent book, REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION, published and presented late last year, Governor Uzodimma anchored the Igbo cause on the need to play at the center, as a means to the actualization of Igbos inclusiveness in the federation.

“At various pan-Igbo fora, the governor has never changed his stance on the need for Igbo development.”

He said the governor's sentiments were re-echoed over the weekend, during his speech at the 80th birthday ceremony of elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

He added:

“Instead of the perpetrators to propagate, appropriately, the substance preached by the governor, and join in celebrating the iconic nationalist, they resorted to propaganda just to smear the person of His Excellency.

“Nonetheless, Governor Uzodimma remains focused in his pursuit for a national unity where every region is recognized and accommodated as an integral part of our great country, Nigeria.”

Hope Uzodimma to Ndi Igbo: We need to strengthen our negotiation skill in politics

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Uzodimma charged Ndi Igbo to strengthen their negotiation skills to play politics effectively at the national level.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Igbos must leverage on our compassionate advantage to strengthen their negotiation skill, adding that even though the unfortunate event of the 60s has not helped matters, Igbos are still held hostage.

He, however, noted that Ndi Igbo have risen from the ashes, spreading across the nation still seeking better accommodation and not domination.

