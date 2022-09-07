The Cable News Network on Tuesday, September 6, postponed the highly anticipated interview with the Labour Party's presidential candidate

The CNN interview with Peter Obi was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 3, but was moved to Tuesday, September 6

It is still not clear why the network for the second time postponed the interview as a new date is yet to be announced

The much anticipated Cable News Network (CNN) with the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has been postponed for the second time in a row.

Obi, who had been in the United States of America, Italy, Germany and Canada on a diaspora tour and interface with Nigerians was earlier scheduled for an interview on Saturday, September 3.

However, in an announcement made on his personal Twitter account, the former governor of Anambra state said the interview had been postponed to Tuesday, September 6.

CNN has postpones its interview with Peter Obi indefinitely. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Expected to take place on Tuesday by 5pm Nigerian time, Obidients took to social media to publicise the much-anticipated interview with CNN's Zane Asher, a Nigerian-born broadcaster.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Despite the growing anticipation on various social media platforms as many Nigerians waited, the interview did not come up on the channel as CNN again postponed it indefinitely.

While no reason was given for the postponement, CNN aired a documentary on the newly elected British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

PM News reports that while speaking on the development, Valentine Obienyem, a media adviser to Obi said the interview had been postponed but did not give a date when it would be aired.

His words:

“The Nigerian public and Nigeria-watchers should please note that the much-talked-about CNN Interview with Mr Peter Obi is not holding today.

“If and when such a forum will hold, Nigerians and all men & women of goodwill will be appropriately informed. Thank you."

Sowore makes huge claim about Peter Obi's presidential ambition, leaks top secret

If not for Omoyele Sowore, Peter Obi's political ambition would have been in ruins, the online publisher had claimed.

Sowore said it was through his help that the Labour Party and Peter Obi were saved from legal battles.

According to him, he also ensured that Obi was never impeached by lawmakers of the Anambra state House of Assembly twice.

Charly Boy makes unbelievable promise to Peter Obi as campaign season draws near

Ace entertainer and actor Charly Boy had earlier promised to organise the greatest rally ever for Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Charly Boy also publicly endorsed Obi's 2023 presidency publicly on Television on Thursday, September 1.

According to the entertainer, the planned rally for Peter Obi would take place before the end of this month.

Source: Legit.ng