Peter Obi was on Monday, September 5, assured of 25 million votes during the 2023 presidential election

The promise was given on Monday by 27,000 medical doctors and 11,000 nurses who have endorsed Obi's ambition to be president

Moreover, the women leader of APGA, Ada Orji Nwanyanwu, has defected to the Labour Party with her subordinates and followers

38,000 medical doctors and other health workers have endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The doctors also vowed to mobilise 25 million votes for Obi through free nationwide medical outreach programmes at the grassroots level using a platform known as Docs and Medics for Peter Obi, Vanguard reports.

The medical practitioners have promised Obi 25 million votes

Source: UGC

The development coincided with the defection of Ada Orji Nwanyanwu, the national woman leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who dumped the party and joined the LP.

The convener of Docs and Medics for Peter Obi, Dr. Uche Uzoukwu, in Abuja on Monday, September 5, explained that 27,000 doctors and 11,000 will support the former Anambra state governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uzoukwu said:

“Nurses, doctors and pharmacists are coming together under the name docs and medics for Peter Obi. Politics is a game of numbers and everyone is important. Therefore, 11,000 doctors, 27,000 medics have come together and have formed even state groups.

“We are reaching out to the local governments and have moved down to the wards and leaders have been inaugurated. We are moving down to the polling units and have 500,000 to grow and encourage them to get in touch with 50 people as the attend to patients. With this, we can have 25 million votes.

“We want to deliver 25 million votes, by giving right to life and to be well, the votes can be gathered. Medical outreaches have been in place and is still being used. Community members at the outreaches are encouraged to vote Peter Obi with a promise that the exercise will continue once Labour Party wins."

Meanwhile,

Source: Legit.ng