There seem to be a twist ongoing within the ranks of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Emerging facts have revealed that one of Tinubu's allies, Festus Keyamo once filed a suit of certificate forgery against the APC presidential candidate

Prior to this development, there have been doubts about the authenticity of Bola Tinubu's certificate

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation has released new facts proving that his counterpart, Festus Keyamo once sued the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progessive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu for certificate forgery, Channels TV reported.

Kayamo who is the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Orgainisation prior to this latest revelation vehemently denied filing such a suit.

Festus Keyamo is currently a member of the ruling party, APC, and also the spokesperson for Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign organisation. Photo: Festus Keyamo and Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Bwala, during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, cited a law report, Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002)18 NWLR (Pt. 799)605.

Bwala's claim against Keyamo

He said:

“This is the Supreme Court decision in the case I have cited and I will just read a line: The appellant alleged amongst others as a legal practitioner that he has been confronted by some of his clients who wanted to understand certain things they consider important relating to their contesting the governorship in Lagos State.

“He further, that is Festus Keyamo, alleged certificate forgery against the Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that the latter was not qualified for the office of the governor.”

Bwala, a former member of the All Progressives Congress, recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party after the brouhaha that trailed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

After his defection, the PDP presidential candidate (Atiku) appointed him as his campaign spokesman.

Similarly, APC presidential candidate (Tinubu) appointed Keyamo as his campaign spokesman.

When Keyamo sued Tinubu for certificate forgery

Legit.ng had earlier reported that court documents have revealed how Festus Keyamo sued the Lagos State House of Assembly for clearing then Governor Bola Tinubu.

At the time, Tinubu who is currently the APC presidential candidate was facing allegations of certificate forgery and perjury.

Keyamo, however, claims that he only challenged the right of the Lagos Assembly to clear Tinubu and not the actual findings of the report.

