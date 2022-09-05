Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has vowed that he will not leave his battle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to God.

He said God has given him the wherewithal to crush his enemies in the party.

The Governor insisted that he had the capacity to flog his opposers, whom he described as small boys, saying he won’t wait to “flog them with pepper”.

Wike, who spoke in tongues to the amusement of the crowd, said efforts by some of his party leaders to break his ranks would end in futility.

The Governor, who spoke on Monday while inaugurating the Osisioma Flyover built in Aba, Abia by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, said persons trying to infiltrate his team to weaken their resolve failed to understand their modus operandi.

Wike hinted that they were simply forerunners to the real actors behind the scene adding that trying to break the team was a mistake.

Speaking on his response when Ikpeazu suggested he should leave matters to God, he said: “I was on plane with him and we were discussing and he said why won’t I leave this thing for God and I said what do you mean by that?

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Why are you overcrowding God? God has given me what it takes for me to crush these people, for me to crush my enemies and you are telling me I should leave it for God. No. God has give me what it takes. God has so many things to do. There are the ones I should do and there are the ones I should call God.

“Now that I know I have the capacity to flog these small boys and you want me to go and leave it for God. I am going to flog them pepper. Anybody who doesn’t understand that let him know that I am not going to wait at all. All those ones who are talking in my state calm down, when we start campaigning, we will know who is who”.

Source: Legit.ng