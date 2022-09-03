Delta state chapter of the PDP has been hit with another blow as a prominent member, Ambassador Karo Ekewenu, dumped the party for the APC

Ughelli, Delta - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Ambassador Karo Ekewenu, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ex-PDP stalwart said he left the umbrella party due to division and lack of internal democracy in the Delta state chapter of the party, The Nation reported.

Ekewenu made the declaration at an event in Orha-Erha secondary school, Ugono Orogun, Ughelli North local government area of the state.

He is a popular philanthropist and a United Nations ambassador to sustainable development Goals.

The ambassador said he and his supporters had joined the APC to support the party at all positions in the next year's general elections.

He stated that he and his team are ready to ensure victory for the APC in national and state assembly elections and presidential and governorship elections, which the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, is eyeing.

He says, “My decision to dump the crumbling PDP was borne out of the fact that there’s no transparency in PDP which was evident during the primary election to elect the party’s gubernatorial candidate.”

Source: Legit.ng