Former presidential aspirant and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu is calling for a truce between Governor Wike and Atiku

The PDP chieftain said it is very important that the party does not lose its primary focus over the ongoing feud

He, however, stated that mistakes have been made and lessons have been learnt and that the party must focus on its primary goal

Chief Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for a truce between aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to Sahara Reporters, Momodu called on Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, and Dr. Iyorchai Ayu to mend their differences to allow the party to move forward.

Governor Nyesom Wike has been in a heated feud with the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar since he announced his running mate. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the media mogul made this appeal in an open letter to all members of the PDP.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My dear party members, good morning. I woke up thinking about the sad and unfortunate crisis rocking our party. I'm wondering if we've not been victims of mass hypnotism. Someone needs to wake us up from this state of somnambulism.

"Months after we concluded our Presidential primary, we are still busy fighting and calling ourselves unprintable names, thus forgetting that, once upon a time, we were friends, with shared dreams and aspirations. We all looked forward to how our party would dislodge the APC behemoth that deceived Nigerians with highfalutin promises but failed spectacularly on delivery.”

"We must look back at our goals and aspirations to unseat APC" - Dele Momodu

Momodu stated it is important to look back at the beginning when all the aggrieved members shared the same goals and aspirations and common ground to oust the ruling party out of power.

He said mistakes have been made but it is best for all aggrieved members not to dwell on them but instead move on and see how they can work together and unseat the ruling party.

Momodu, however, hailed the courageousness of Governor Wike who revealed the reason for the ongoing crisis within the party.

He further called on elders of the party to shun provocative comments that are likely to heighten the level of the ongoing crisis.

Momodu said:

"I also appeal to our party elders to resist making inflammatory statements that may further escalate the crisis.

“Truth is, we can, and should, defeat APC spectacularly in the next election and hopefully form a Government of National Unity in 2023, as suggested by our candidate. Let's not destroy this opportunity with our own hands.”

Source: Legit.ng