In efforts to successfully prosecute the presidential ambition of Peter Obi of Labout party, Professor Pat Utomi has revealed that the crowdfunding portals Nigerians in the Diaspora planned to launch for the presidential candidate would soon be unveiled.

Recall that Nigerians in the diaspora had formed groups to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Obi.

Arise TV reports that they planned to unveil crowdfunding portals with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

They are reportedly targeting small amounts in contributions from supporters largely at the grassroots to help the LP set up more structures across the country and make the former Anambra State governor a formidable contender in the presidential race.

Utomi said:

“When the time is right, we are going to obviously solicit from Nigerians across the board. We are setting up portals where people can give money.

“The portals would be up next week or so and eventually we would solicit for funds from the diaspora. But right now, we are on a sensitisation tour about what makes democracy work. Right now, Nigeria’s democracy is not working because of the transaction cost that is involved and the trade-off that has to be made."

