As September 28, the official kick-off date for the 2023 presidential election campaigns, gets closer, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, continues to gain momentum.

Peter Obi has the chance of pulling a surprise winning in the 2023 elections if he can optimise his campaign strategies and meet the right people.

5 things Peter Obi needs to do to boost his chances in the 2023 elections Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Does Peter Obi have the chance of winning 2023 presidential election?

The criteria for winning elections are always with the people, and if Obi increases his campaign tempo, the chances of winning are on his side.

This is evident as his opponents are already worried about the momentum he is creating. This is evidenced in a recent article by Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“They are a formidable movement, as I said in my earlier write-up, and I, unlike many others, take them seriously,” Fani-Kayode commented on the Obidient movement.

These are people who have underrated the dexterity of Peter Obi and his chances in the 2023 poll.

What are the things Peter Obi needs to do to boost in campaign strategies

With the recent trend, Peter Obi already stands a chance of becoming the next Nigerian president, but here are some other things he needs to build on:

Ensuring his diaspora support base generates votes in Nigeria as Nigerians in the diaspora do not have the right to participate in elections in Nigeria. Put mechanisms in place to monitor fundraising activities and donations to the Labour Party. Peter Obi also needs to promote the governorship candidates of the Labour Party in all states to take the party nearer to the people at the grassroots. The presidential hopeful needs to make more mergers and alliances with people with large followership to appeal to the majority from different regions in the country. The former governor of Anambra state needs to engage the core northern leaders directly and convince them with his agenda, particularly on the issue of one Nigeria and Biafra agitations from his constituency.

2023: Why Peter Obi cannot be disqualified but can be jailed

Legit.ng earlier reported that there has been a recent call from a group on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over proposed N100bn campaign funds

The proposed budget is outrageously above the N50bn maximum expenses the Electoral Act 2022 stipulated for a presidential candidate to spend

However, the constitution did not recommend disqualification of presidential candidates for spending beyond the stipulated expenses but either to pay a fine or being jailed

Source: Legit.ng