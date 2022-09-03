Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has once again expressed his will to serve Nigeria and its citizens

While speaking to Nigerians in the United States recently, the former Anambra state governor said his administration will have zero tolerance for corruption

The presidential hopeful says he wants to bolster the economy of Nigeria by leveraging its human capital development

United States, Atlanta - The standard bearer of the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has disclosed that his administration if elected in 2023 will fight corruption with a sledgehammer approach, PM News reported.

The former Anambra state governor made this while speaking to Nigerians in Atlanta, United States of America.

Peter Obi has taken his consultative tour to the United States in a bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

He said:

“We will have zero tolerance for corruption. You can expect a sledgehammer approach. I assure you, we intend to truly stamp out corruption finally with a zero-tolerance approach to this cancer that stymies growth.”

Peter Obi speaks on strengthening Nigeria's economy

During his usual extemporaneous speech, the presidential hopeful stated that the 20 million Nigerians in the diaspora have the tendencies and capacity to help boost the Nigerian economy through investment.

He said:

“Indeed, if properly harnessed, the Nigeria Diaspora family can catapult Nigeria from good to great. Today, investors interest in Nigeria—as well as across Africa—is spurred by oil and mining companies interested in developing and exporting natural resources.

“But investors interest is increasingly motivated by other opportunities that we offer, notably in agribusiness (Nigeria and the 52 other African nations are home to 65% of the world’s arable land), infrastructure and manufacturing, technology, and the production of consumer goods.”

“We want this investment because this is what will help us create jobs, strengthen our economy even further, and improve the quality of life of our people. It is also good business sense for investors. Africa is the last frontier for smart investors and Nigeria offers some of the largest investment opportunities.”

He described the United States as the largest investor in the Nigerian economy despite all the challenges it has been going through.

Mr. Obi stated that the reason for this is because the multinationals in the U.S acknowledge that Nigeria is the biggest market to invest in and also because of its growing consumer base.

The presidential hopeful, however, promised that if elected, his government will ensure a sustainable investment inflow across the board.

