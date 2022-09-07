The national caucus of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reportedly meeting in Abuja, the nation's capital

Those in attendance include the party's presidential candidate, Atiku, Abubakar, former VP Namadi Sambo, National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, and others

The meeting is being held amid the crisis rocking the opposition party since Atiku's emergence as the presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - The members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus are meeting at the Akwa Ibom state Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Wednesday, September 7, amid the crisis rocking the party.

Those in attendance, according to Channels TV, include Bode George, former VP Namadi Sambo; National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, and the BOT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin.

Legit.ng gathers that the opposition party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is also in attendance.

PDP National Working Committee meets behind closed-doors

Earlier in the day, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the lead opposition party also met behind closed doors.

Although members refused to speak to journalists after that meeting, a source in the party reportedly the discussions centered mainly around reconciliation, and plans for the party’s campaign council were discussed.

He also said some of the members at the meeting wanted a motion to be moved for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, but the Meeting ended without taking a position on the matter.

PDP spokesman reacts

Contrary to the account given by the source, the PDP, national publicity secretary, Mister Debo Ologunagba, insisted that there was never a time during the meeting that the issue of the national chairman’s resignation was mentioned.

Legit.ng notes that the PDP has been enmeshed in internal crisis since Atiku's emergence as the PDP's presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

The Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike and his allies are calling for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Ayu.

PDP as BoT chairman allegedly set to resign

Meanwhile, a previous report indicated that the chairman of the PDP's BoT, Walid Jibrin, was set to resign from his position.

Jibrin has been BoT chairman for six years since he took over from Haliru Bello, who was removed from the position in 2016.

Sources close to Jubrin revealed on Wednesday, September 7, that the BoT chairman had already briefed some senior members of the party on his decision to quit.

