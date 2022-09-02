The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no doubt a master strategist when it comes to winning elections and meeting the right persons to achieve this.

So far, Tinubu has met with a lot of politicians and stakeholders both in and outside Nigeria as he advances his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In the southwest, the former Lagos governor is known as a kingmaker and he prides himself on being instrumental in the victories of most governors in the region.

But Jagaban is also a force to reckon with in the north which is known to contribute most of the votes in national elections.

Below is a list of notable groups, and Nigerians, especially politicians, who have thrown their weight behind Tinubu as he continues his journey to the presidential seat.

Hamisu Chidari - Kano state House of Assembly speaker James Faleke - A member of the House of Representatives Senator Adesoji Akanbi - Former Oyo South senator Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Adeseye Ogunlewe - Former minister of works Mudashiru Obasa - Lagos state House of Assembly speaker Abdulsalam Abdulkareem Zaura - APC governorship aspirant Joe Igbokwe - APC chieftain Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Senator Abu Ibrahim - A former deputy Minority Chief Whip of the Senate Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya - A former Secretary to Niger State Government (SSG)

Groups

Tinubu Support Group

Disciples of Jagaban Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – B.A.T National Forum Tinubu for President 2023 Tinubu 2023 Support Group Tinubu Solidarity Group Northern Alliance for Tinubu 2023 Bola Ahmed Tinubu Group – USA Tinubu Transformation Agenda 2023 I Love Tinubu Tinubu Mandate Group Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu Northerners Tinubu Peoples Network Vote Tinubu 2023 Tinubu Grassroots Movement

