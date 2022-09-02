FCT, Abuja - The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba has revealed that the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku is on the right track despite the ongoing crisis in the party, the Guardian reported.

While briefing journalists in Abuja, Ologunagba stated that the ongoing crisis in the party is temporal and will soon be resolved.

He said the crisis in the party does not hinder preparation nor does it stop any of the party’s strategic imprint to winning the general elections in 2023.

Ologunagba further revealed that the national campaign council for the presidential elections will soon be unveiled in due time.

“The PDP is alive. We are active and we are working h*rd on our mission statement.

“We are working on our campaign council, in a couple of days it will be unveiled for the people to see.

“Irrespective of what we are reading in the newspaper, I can tell you that PDP is firm and ready for the 2023 general elections.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ologunagba also noted that the progress of Nigeria and salving the nation from its current crisis remains a top priority for the party and no member of the party will compromise that already established goal.

He stated that the incessant state of insecurity, turbulent economy, dilapidated healthcare system, and poor educational system remains the major issues the party wants to address.

He added that even the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike who has been in the mix of the party crisis also believe in the same ideology to salvage the country from its current mess.

Ologunagba said:

“We all agreed on this issue, including Gov. Nyesom Wike whom we considered as an important member of this party.”

Source: Legit.ng