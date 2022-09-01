Nigeria needs a leader who will help them achieve their collective dreams and bring them to the promised land

This was Goodluck Ebele Jonathan when he spoke on the state of the nation on Wednesday, August 31

Jonathan during the 70th birth celebration of Bishop Matthew Kukah in Abuja lamented that Nigeria was derailing into a dictatorship

Abuja - For former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria is sinking into a quasi-fascist form of government from all indications.

Jonathan made this remark during the 70th birthday celebration of Mathew Kukah held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 31, Punch reports.

Jonathan said Nigeria is derailing

The former Nigerian leader said this is majorly why the youths are disillusioned with Nigeria's politics and democracy in the country.

However, Jonathan called on leaders and stakeholders to stick to democracy because, according to him, it is the only system of government that promises accommodation to diversity in tribe, religion, politics, and other ramifications of life.

Moving forward, he advised Nigerians to elect only leaders who will take the nation to its desired destination from 2023.

His words:

“Looking at the states and so on, we are derailing towards quasi-fascist form of government, but democracy is not only about winning elections alone, it is about accommodation. We, as leaders at the centre and at the state levels, especially at this time when elections are coming, must accommodate different views.

“Towards this goal, we are again faced with a good opportunity of choosing our leaders as the nation prepares to go to the polls next year. Let us choose those that will take us to the desired destination and the promised land.

“Nigeria may not be where we want it to and should be, but we should not give up or lose hope by focusing on only the negative.”

Tinubu, Peter Obi, Jonathan, others meet at Kukah’s 70th birthday

The 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Kukah in Abuja on Wednesday, August 31, brought together prominent Nigerian politicians in Nigeria, including Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, the presidential candidates of the APC and the Labour Party respectively.

Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Aminu Tambuwal and others are also present at the gathering.

Tambuwal, who is chairing Kukah’s ongoing 70th birthday celebration in Abuja, commended Kukah for his strong belief in the possibility of a new Nigeria.

