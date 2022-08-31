The Connected Development (CODE) and OXFAM are calling for the implementation of rights protecting communities from environmental hazards

During an advocacy visit to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the civil society groups harped on the need to make it happen soon

However, the NHRC says the issue is a top priority for the commission just like the build-up to the forthcoming 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said the adoption of regulations and laws to control the activities of businesses in vulnerable communities remains a top priority for the commission.

Mr. Ojukwu stated this on Wednesday, August 31 at the commission's headquarters in Abuja while receiving the company of civil society group; Connected Development (CODE) and OXFAM.

NHRC executive secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu addressed CSOs at the commission's headquarters in Abuja. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

While commenting on the adoption of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights in Nigeria (NAP) proposed by CODE and OXFAM in combatting environmental population and degradation, Ojukwu stated that efforts to ensure implementation have reached the final stages.

He expressed his optimism that the federal executive council (FEC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari will key into the initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mr. Ojukwum, however, called for civil society groups to start engaging stakeholders and businesses and sensitizing them on the values of the initiative and how it will prove profitable to them without any monetary losses.

He said:

"We need to carry out adequate monitoring of businesses in communities to ensure a conducive business atmosphere for Nigerians and we need to start engaging them now.

"Most of these European companies who run a business here don't run their business the way they run it back in their country, so why must they do it differently here."

Mr. Ojukwu said the main goal is to sensitize them on the need to embrace sustainable business activities without having to run at loss or violate human rights by way of air pollution, oil spillage, or gas flaring.

Also speaking during the advocacy visit, the executive director of CODE, Hamzat Lawal stated that there is a need to stem the incessant rate of environmental violation in some affected communities across the federation.

While making emphasis on the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Lawal said the frequent case of gas flaring in the region is hazardous to human health, therefore leaving host communities vulnerable to cancer and other lung diseases.

He called on the human rights commission to help champion the course of implementing the SAP initiative to combat these environmental ills.

NHRC role in 2023 general election

While answering questions from pressmen on the role of the commission in the forthcoming general election, Mr ojukwu said a comprehensive election project in conjunction with INEC is in place to deal with the issue of hate speech and mobilization of voters for elections.

He called on relevant stakeholders to also join the good course of sensitizing citizens on the need to vote and not just getting PVCs.

He said:

"We must also mobilize people so that on that day, people would really come out to exercise their right to vote.

"We cannot continue to leave that to chance, so the commission is also wanting to engage our presidential, governorship, national assembly, and members of the legislative at the state level on human rights and election issues. We need to show people's rights are being violated every day."

Source: Legit.ng