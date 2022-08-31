The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is clear on its demands from the federal government in a bid to end the strike

ASUU's president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Tuesday, August 30, told the government to uphold sincerity in addressing and dealing with the issues it has raised

One of the issues ASUU wants the Buhari-led administration to speak about is its position on UTA which was created to replace IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed issues the federal government must immediately address to bring the prolonged, nationwide strike to a conclusive end.

Transparency and sincerity

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, August 30, ASUU's president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, noted that first and foremost, the current administration must be transparent and sincere on the lingering issues.

ASUU said the government should be transparent on the issues (Photo: @ASUUNGR)

Source: Twitter

Osodeke went on to outline steps the government must take to resolve the problems on ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Revitalisation fund

The union's boss asked the government to categorically tell striking lecturers the actual amount meant for the revitalisation of Nigeria's university system and where exactly it is lodged.

He said:

“Government should tell us and Nigerians – the money that has been alleged to have been approved for revitalisation – how much is it and where is it lodged? When will it be released?”

FG's position on UTAS

Osodeke further called on Nigeria's leadership to speak clearly on its position concerning the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payroll system created by ASUU as a replacement for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS).

His words:

“Three, have they accepted the agreement we reached with their panel? They should come and tell us this, and not go to the press."

He accused the government of appealing to the sensibilities of Nigerians rather than concentrating on the glaring issues raised by the union.

Osodeke noted:

“Strike is a symptom of a problem. Any day you sort out that problem, you will not have strike.”

Osinbajo reveals how to solve ASUU strike, makes strong demands from APC governors

Meanwhile, Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, had said authorities at all levels should act fast on the country's problems.

The vice president was reported to have said this on Tuesday, August 30, when the progressives governors paid him a visit over his recent surgery.

During the visit, issues of the ongoing strike by ASUU and the country’s economy topped their discussion, a statement from the state house revealed.

Source: Legit.ng