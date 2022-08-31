The suit filed against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be heard on Wednesday, September 14 in Abuja

Among other prayers, the suit want the court to declare Governor Wike of Rivers state as the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election

The suit was purportedly filed by Prince Michael Ekamon and Governor Wike but the Rivers state governor has denied being part of the legal battle

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, September 14, to hear a suit filed against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date after granting a motion on notice for an extension of time filed by Prisicila Eje, counsel for the PDP, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Atiku, The Guardian reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the motion was granted after it was not opposed by a lawyer to the plaintiffs, Wilfred Okoi.

Prince Michael Ekamon and Governor Wike are 1st and 2nd plaintiffs respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 dated and filed on June 3.

The PDP is the 1st defendant, the Independents National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tambuwal and Atiku are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively in the suit.

Okoi told the court that he had been served with a counter affidavit by PDP, Tambuwal and Atiku.

2023: Suit wants Wike declared PDP presidential candidate

The suit among other prayers sought the court’s pronouncement declaring Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Governor Wike came second behind Atiku in the party’s presidential primary election held in May.

Tambuwal, who was also a presidential aspirant, stepped down for Atiku at the last minute.

Legit.ng notes that Governor Wike had, recently, denied filing any suit against the party and its presidential candidate.

However, his name appears on the suit as the 2nd plaintiff and the party and others were represented in court, except INEC’s counsel, who was absent.

Wike says Atiku's "group" behind lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike said it was Atiku's "group" that was behind the lawsuit seeking the removal of the PDP presidential candidate.

Wike said this as he distanced himself from the suit filed to challenge Atiku's candidacy, saying mischief makers were linking it to him.

“People have called me throughout this morning and said all kinds of things that I went to court against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I want to say categorically, if I have a reason of going to court, I will go to court, but I didn’t go to court," the governor said.

