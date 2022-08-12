The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, said he did not file the lawsuit seeking Atiku's removal as the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku

The lawsuit had reportedly by filed with Wike's name and that of a PDP chieftain asking to the court to remove Atiku from list of 2023 presidential candidates

Governor Wike, however, denied filing the suit just as he described it as the handiwork of mischief makers

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has reportedly distanced himself from a purported suit said to have been filed by him seeking the removal of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, according to ThisDay.

The newspaper stated that Governor Wike denied knowing anything whatsoever about the purported suit or even knowing the lawyers who filed the suit in the first instance.

Governor Wike said he knows nothing about the lawsuit seeking Atiku’s removal as the presidential candidate of the PDP. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

“I don’t know anything about the so called suit. I did not ask anyone to file any suit for me," the Rivers state governor was quoted to have said.

There have been media reports that Governor Wike and one PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, had dragged the PDP to court seeking the removal of Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate.

The plaintiffs were said to have hinged their claims on the grounds that the PDP primary conferred undue advantage on Atiku which aided his emergence as candidate of the PDP in May 2022.

Suit against Atiku is handiwork of mischief makers - Wike

Speaking on the development, Governor Wike denied the suit said to have been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He described the suit as the handiwork of mischief makers who merely want to use him to score cheap political goals.

Governor Wike added that he does not know the lawyers who filed the suit just as he noted if he would have gone to court since if he wanted to challenge the primary.

He said"

“Am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time? I had 14 days after the primary within which to have filed any suit. I didn’t do that then, is it two months after primary I will file a suit?"

Governor Wike reiterated that he has nothing to do with the suit, adding that some people are trying to use him to win the election.

Atiku reacts to lawsuit

Meanwhile, Paul Ibe, the spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the lawsuit filed against his principal purportedly by Governor Wike and Ekam.

Ibe said his principal had not yet been served and thus could not comment on the matter.

“We are not aware of the case and have not been served. When we are served, we will respond appropriately. However, the response will be done in the proper manner and not through the media,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng