Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has reacted to Senator Shekarau's defection to the PDP

The NNPP chieftain said he pitied Shekarau for taking such decision, adding that most of the senator's supporters would not follow him to the PDP

Galadima also said the NNPP would write to INEC for Shekarau’s replacement as the party's senatorial candidate for Kano Central

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said that he pitied Malam Ibrahim Shekarau for defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Galadima in an interview with BBC Hausa service said most of his (Shekarau’s) supporters would remain in the NNPP, Daily Trust reported.

Buba Galadima, an NNPP chieftain, says he pitied Senator Ibrahim Shekarau for defecting to the PDP. Photo credit: @Hon_Auwal_Kaska

Source: Twitter

He said:

“We already expected this to happen. I pity him for this defection because he has missed the way. He always claims unfair treatment in any party he defects to. I assure you in this recent defection, 90 per cent of his supporters will not follow him, they will remain in NNPP.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I told you no party want to miss even one vote because a party can win presidential election with a vote and Shekarau has more than one votes. It’s not our wish he left us but since he had decided, let him go. Even if we win elections, I am telling you Shekarau will be our problem.”

What NNPP will do after Shekarau's defection - Galadima

Galadami said said that the party would write to INEC for Shekarau’s replacement as the NNPP senatorial candidate for Kano Central in the forthcoming general elections.

Galadima said none of the other presidential candidates has one quarter of supporters the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has in the north.

Shekarau, the senator representing Kano Central, recently defected to the PDP.

Why Shekarau should not have gone to PDP - NNPP chairman

In a related development, the national chairman of the NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has said Senator Shekarau made a mistake defecting to the PDP.

Alkali said if he were close to him, Shekarau would not have left the NNPP.

“Technically speaking, he (Shekarau) has left that seat and if I were were close to him, very close, I would have advised him not to have done that," the NNPP chairman said.

Source: Legit.ng