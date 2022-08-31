Senator Iyorchia Ayu has fired back at all those calling for his resignation as the PDP national chairman

The Benue-born politician said his traducers are toddlers who were not there when he and others formed the PDP in 1998

Ayu has been facing massive opposition within the party following Atiku Abubakar's emergence as presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has said all those calling for his resignation are children that were not around when the party was formed.

The camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given Ayu’s resignation as one of the conditions that has to be fulfilled to resolve the post-presidential primaries crisis rocking the opposition party.

Embattled PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu has dismissed those calling for his resignation. Photo credit: Peoples Democratic Party

Wike’s supporters have argued that it is unfair for the party’s chairman and its presidential flagbearer to hail from the same region.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Ayu said those calling for his resignation were nowhere to be found when they struggled to form the party.

Ayu added that he was not bothered by the call for his resignation, saying:

“I was voted as PDP chairman for a four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the Chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.

“I didn’t commit any offense I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks. When we started PDP, these children were not around.

“They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party.”

2023: Ayu says no individual can hijack PDP

Ayu had earlier declared that no individual leader can hijack the party.

ThisDay newspaper reports that the party chair was the PDP was built by leaders collectively and not by one.

