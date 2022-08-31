Top members of the New Nigerian Peoples Party have called for the sack of the 2023 governorship candidate of the party in Kaduna

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi was accused of engaging in some anti-party activities and secretly supporting the All Progressives Congress

The party members also said that the lawmaker has continued to use his position to destroy the NNPP in Kaduna state for his selfish interest

Some members of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have accused the Kaduna state governorship candidate of the party of secretly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members of the party also called on the leadership of NNPP to immediately ensure the replacement of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi as the governorship candidate in Kaduna.

According to the party members, Hunkuyi has been engaging in anti-party activities and high-handedness.

Some members of the NNPP have called for the sack of Senate Hunkuyi as the party's guber candidate in Kaduna state. Photo: Suleiman Hunkuyi

Source: UGC

The team who staged a protest at the NNPP's secretariat in the Kaduna state capital insisted that the party must replace Senator Hunkuyi with a better and uncompromising governorship candidate if the party must win the election in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, cautioned that rather than being a unifier, Hunkuyi has continued to use his position to destroy the NNPP in Kaduna state for his selfish interest.

In his remarks, the chairman of the NNPP in Kaduna state, Ben Kure who received the aggrieved party members promised to look into the matter.

However, Senator Hunkuyi has denied the allegations levelled against him by the members of the NNPP.

He said that the allegations were borne out of mischief and ignorance of the internal workings of the party.

Source: Legit.ng