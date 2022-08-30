Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has again emerged victorious following a recent ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State

This is as the court affirmed Ikenga as the validly nominated candidate of the opposition PDP for the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency election in 2023

The court however held that George Igbo, the challenger has no strong evidence against the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP), Ikenga

In a suit challenging his declaration as the winner of the primary election, his challenger, George Igbo, had approached the court claiming that the election Ikenga won was held at the Aladimma Mall in Owerri outside the Federal Constituency while he emerged from another purported primary election held at the Urualla Town Hall in the Federal Constituency.

Court declares Ikenga as the PDP candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency. Photo credit: Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

Source: Facebook

The court ruling

After hearing both parties, Hon. Justice Mabel T. Segun-Bello held that the election venue having been applied for by the PDP to hold in Owerri due to the known security reasons in Imo State and the venue having been approved by the Electoral Commission, the venue remained valid.

The Court also found that there could not have been another primary election held in Ideato since video evidence shown in the Court proved that the officials who purportedly conducted the alleged Ideato primary election in Urualla Town Hall were at the Owerri venue.

The court held they were the same persons and could not have been at two different venues at the same time.

Meanwhile, Akokwa youths have started plans for a grand reception for Ikenga following his victory in court.

