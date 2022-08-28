Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has arrived in Kano State.

Atiku is in the state to welcome former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, back to the PDP.

Shekarau had dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the buildup to the 2019 elections.

He was subsequently elected into the senate on the ruling party’s platform. However, he fell out with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

After a few months in the new party, his relationship with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso went sour. Shekarau had kicked against the refusal of the NNPP leadership to get 2023 election tickets for some of his staunch loyalists.

Posting pictures of his arrival to Kano on social media, the former vice president wrote, “I just touched down at the Centre of Commerce, Kano State. The next few days are set to be very productive. – AA.”

Daily Trust reported that the PDP big wigs would formally welcome Shekarau back to the party on Monday.

