The governorship aspirant of SDP in Rivers state, Magnus Abe, has said that the 2023 election in the state would be a political tsunami

Abe, who was a former senator in the state, also said the election holding next year would be a watershed moment in the political history of the country

The governorship hopeful made the comment at the commissioning of the SDP office at the Obio/Akpor LGA of the state

Obio/Akpor, Rivers - Magnus Abe, a former senator and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers state, has said that the “2023 elections will be a political tsunami” in Rivers state.

According to The Punch, the former senator said the next year's general poll would be a watershed event in Nigerian politics.

Magnus Abe said 2023 election would be a political tsunami in Rivers state Photo Credit: Magnus Abe

Source: Facebook

The governorship hopeful said this at the commissioning of the SDP office in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, August 25.

Why Rivers should expect political tsunami in 2023 elections

He maintained that the next year's election would be a political tsunami in the state because it will break away all political barriers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a statement by his spokesperson, Perry Benson, the former senator, his message is for all that are available at the commissioning and that they should take his message as an important one.

“I have said severally that 2023 elections will be a watershed event in the political history of this country. In Rivers State, 2023 elections will be a political tsunami because it will break every known bounds and barrier.”

APC reveals 1 important thing powerful senator who just resigns party's membership

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state publicity secretary of the ruling APC, Senibo Finebone, has reacted to those leaving the party, saying they are only expressing their rights of freedom of association.

The party's spokesperson, being particular about Senator Magnus Abe, who just left the party, said he has left the party with his supporters even before now.

Finebone, in his comment, alleged that Abe and his supporters failed to participate in the revalidation exercise of membership of the party that was carried out some months ago.

Source: Legit.ng