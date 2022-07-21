Senibo Finebone, the publicity secretary of the ruling APC in Rivers state, has said that those leaving the party only expressed their rights to freedom of association

Finebone, specifically, stated that senator Magnus Abe, who recently resigned his membership from the party, had left the party with his supporters before now

The APC spokesperson alleged that Abe and his supporters did not participate in the membership revalidation exercise that the party carried out

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said some members resigned to pursue other interests, noting that it is their right to freedom of association.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Senibo Finebone, spoke on the development that led to the disagreement between the party and Senator Magnus Abe and his supporters, The Guardian reported.

Abe leaving APC is good riddance - APC

Finebone described their exit from the party as good riddance.

The party’s spokesperson noted that he could boldly say Abe and his supporters left the party before now, judging by their actions and utterances.

Abe shuns APC's membership revalidation exercise - spokesperson alleges

He alleged that

“They shunned and refused to participate in membership revalidation that was carried out nationwide by the party.”

He added that their recent purported resignation is a mere formality because they have been shunning the legitimate activities of the party before now.

“This is essentially to explain to the public that Rivers APC considers the formal exit of Abe and his associates from the APC as good riddance.”

Powerful senator dumps Party in Rivers state

Legit.ng reported that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit on finding preparations rosy ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In the last few weeks, the ruling party has been facing a series of challenges ahead of the 2023 poll; some of these challenges included the controversies over the choice of the party's presidential running mate, losing Osun to the opposition and people leaving the party.

A former lawmaker of the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, joins the pack of those that have exited the party.

Source: Legit.ng