The underdog status of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate is gradually switching up as the top favourite for the 2023 polls

Confirming Obi's status, the former chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chris Eluemuno says Obi will win the 2023 presidential election

He said the new Electoral Act of 2022 and its reforms will favour Peter Obi's chances to win the election

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the impact of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been analysed by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that Chris Eluemuno, the former chairman of the Anambra state chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed confidence that the Labour Party's standard bearer has the cutting edge above other candidates.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been tipped as the underdog in the forthcoming presidential elections in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Giving reasons for his optimism, Eluemuno on Thursday, August 25 stated that the new electoral act which makes rigging difficult will favour the former Anambra state governor.

He said this already established reform by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) places Obi above other candidates who are in the running for the presidential election in 2023.

Eluemuno described Obi as the most qualified candidate who embodies all the qualities required to reform Nigeria.

While speaking with newsmen, Eluemuno hailed INEC for the innovation of the electronic system voting introduced to the new electoral system.

He reiterated that the electronic voting system puts Obi ahead as he warned that it will be a great blunder if there is an attempt to rig the 2023 presidential election.

2023: Rigging will instigate chaos like EndSars - Eluemuno

Eluemuno stated that the incident that transpired during the 2020 EndSars protest should serve as a lesson for Nigeria and those at the helm of affairs.

He said:

“If they try and rig it, they will see more than they saw during the EndSARS protest. Nigerians are set for a showdown if the man of the people is denied his victory.”

Elder Eluemuno was a former Chief Press Secretary to the Second Republic civilian governor of Old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, as well as a one-time President-General of his Nkwelle-Ezunaka community.

2023: Obasanjo reportedly lures Wike's PDP faction men to work for Peter Obi

In another development, reports have it that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently canvassing support for Peter Obi.

The former president is of the opinion that it is the turn of the southeast to be president and Obi is a competent politician.

Obasanjo has also reached out to the Wike's camp in PDP, but associates of the Rivers governor reportedly prefer Bola Tinubu of APC.

2023: Valentine Ozigbo dumps PDP, backs Peter Obi ahead of polls

Meanwhile, a former Anambra state governorship candidate of the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo, has announced his decision to dump the party.

While issuing his announcement, Ozigbo confirmed that he will be giving his full support to the campaign of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

As contained in his statement, Ozigbo revealed that his decision to resign from the PDP was on the premise that he believed in the visionary tenets of Peter Obi.

