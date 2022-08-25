Nigerians have been urged to be on alert in choosing the right candidate in the forthcoming presidential polls

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II at a public event in Lagos reflected on the ASUU strike and the imminent strike of residents' doctors

He urged electorates to probe and quiz candidates about their plans for the country and how they hope to implement them

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has asked the government and incoming government to prioritise the health and education sectors.

According to a report by TheCable, the former monarch stated this on Wednesday, August 24, at The August Event 2022 in Lagos state.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former emir of Kano, speaks on the opening day of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: (Waldo Swiegers)

Source: Getty Images

While delivering his speech, the former CBN governor reflected on the incessant strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as the government's failure to meet the demands of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Sanusi said:

“Education and health are the foundation of the economy, if we don’t prioritize these sectors, then we are finished.

“The rate of brain drain is high because prepared budgets in the health and education sectors have been embezzled and mismanaged."

Sanusi stated that there is a need for the government to treat teachers and doctors with respect for the efforts they put into making society a better place.

He said:

“You can’t treat your teachers and doctors as if they are nothing. That is the reason they are leaving the country in droves. We must reverse brain drain by respecting the demands of teachers and health practitioners."

Sanusi issues critical warning to presidential candidates, tell citizens what to ask them

The ever eloquent Sanusi urged Nigerians not to be swayed by the usual norm of lip servicing, stating that citizens must ask those contesting for presidency their plans for both sectors and how they hope to implement them.

Sanusi said:

“With the incoming elections, we need to ask these candidates what their plan is for the sectors because they have to make this issue top priority when addressing or making strategic infrastructural and development policies in the country which will help in decreasing the brain drain in the country.”

