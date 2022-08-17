The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is beaming with confidence and zeal ahead of the 2023 general election

The party's flag bearer and former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso is one the major frontrunners for the Aso Rock seat

Meanwhile, the party's chieftain, Buba Galadima boasted that the party already has the northwest, northcentral and some part of the south in its paws

The standard bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has emerged as one of the forerunners of the crucial 2023 presidential polls.

Kwankwaso’s associate and chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima boasted that the former Kano state governor will win the 2023 presidency with a clean swoop of the northwestern region, Daily Trust reported.

Galadima made this known recently during a live cast interview on Arise Television on the matters arising ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said:

“North-West has 24 million registered voters. And the whole of that space called North-West is left for the Lion (Kwankwaso) alone.

”Nigerians should know what is facing them. Take North-East where I come from, Kwankwaso will win Bauchi, he will win Gombe, he will win Adamawa, he will win Taraba. The only states where he would have to wrestle with the APC are Borno and Yobe.”

While speaking on the chances of the NNPC flag bearer in other northern regions, Galadima stated that Kwankwaso still stands a chance in the northcentral noting that his associate will have it all in Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi.

Kwankwaso’s chances in southern Nigeria

He further stated that Kwankwaso will do awesomely well in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, and also southwest giant, Oyo state.

Galadima, however, placed emphasis on Delta state noting that if the down south state falls into the stable, Kwankwaso will be declared winner of the 2023 presidential polls.

He further stated that the party is unfazed by any possibility of ethnoreligious sentiments playing a part in the 2023 polls.

The NNPP chieftain stated that if at all it erupts, Kwankwaso will still emerge victorious at the polls easily.

2023: NNPP in crisis as Shakarau hints at party exit

In another development, the NNPP is yet to meet the terms of the agreement for Senator Ibrahim Shekarau's defection from the APC, hence the unrest in the party.

This has also paved a way for the ruling party and the PDP to be wooing the northern senator into their fold ahead of 2023.

One of the conditions given to the NNPP by Shekarau is that his loyalists will be given nomination tickets for 2023, a situation yet to happen.

2023: Tinubu quietly meets Kwankwaso in viral video

Meanwhile, a viral video on Facebook has revealed that the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu recently met with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the NNPP.

As seen in the video, Tinubu was seen gearing up to have a crucial meeting with the former Kano state governor.

However, the outcome of the meeting or reasons why the meeting was staged is still yet unknown.

Source: Legit.ng