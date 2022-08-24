The re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun may hit the rocks in 2023 over the grievances of some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the state.

One of those who have expressed displeasure over Governor Abiodun's administration is Otunba Rotimi Paseda.

Addressing some of his loyalists under the aegis of the “Paseda Movement”, Paseda, on Tuesday, August 23, described the current Abiodun-led government as erroneous, PM News reports.

Moreover, in reaction to calls from his loyalists for him to lead them to another party, the southwest politician who noted that the governor will not return to office in 2023 promised them that he is already making consultations to defect from the APC.

One of his loyalists, Prince Adedoyin Moyawa, who spoke on behalf of others during a meeting convened by Paseda, said:

“We are tired of this hardship ridicule this present administration has put us through, therefore we want to plead you to lead us to a political party of your choice where we will cast our vote and hardship will be a thing of the past.”

Source: Legit.ng